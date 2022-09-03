Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.5% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $45,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard Price Performance

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

MA traded down $2.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $322.56. 1,936,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,697,775. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $338.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $311.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

