Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,568 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $20,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 4,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 18,711.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 850,417 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 665,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $104,327,000 after purchasing an additional 32,552 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 5,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MMM. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.71.

3M Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.65. 12,321,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,829,890. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.30. 3M has a 12 month low of $121.15 and a 12 month high of $195.61.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. 3M’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

