Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 125,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $35,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total value of $69,726,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,337,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $7.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $301.33. 2,525,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,868,218. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $220.20 and a 1 year high of $335.33. The company has a market cap of $286.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.69.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.63.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

