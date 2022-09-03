Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $32,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,724,059,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,829 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,067 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $135,383,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,560,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.44.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE NEE traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.11. 5,785,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,590,368. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.58 and its 200-day moving average is $79.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.77%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.