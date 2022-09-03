Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 15,724 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,724 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $27,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $13,064,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in S&P Global by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in S&P Global by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 483,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,112,000 after acquiring an additional 83,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

S&P Global Trading Down 1.2 %

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other S&P Global news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $347.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,398. The firm has a market cap of $115.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.87 and a twelve month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 25.34%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

