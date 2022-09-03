Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $24,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,297,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,511. The company has a market capitalization of $90.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $174.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.20.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.38.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

