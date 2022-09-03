Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $21,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its position in American Tower by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA grew its position in American Tower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 76,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,173,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in American Tower by 23.5% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 21,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP grew its position in American Tower by 42.7% in the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 9,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in American Tower by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 27,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Trading Down 2.6 %

AMT stock traded down $6.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $250.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,387,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,791. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $116.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.25 and a 200 day moving average of $251.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AMT. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.53.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.