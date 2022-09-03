Zcash (ZEC) Market Cap Hits $946.06 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $946.06 million and approximately $65.24 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $62.30 or 0.00315730 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00112926 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00078526 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002142 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003700 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000117 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000045 BTC.
Zcash Coin Profile
Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,184,988 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Zcash Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.
