Zoo Token (ZOOT) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $251,846.01

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 84.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Zoo Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zoo Token has a market capitalization of $251,846.01 and approximately $13,892.00 worth of Zoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zoo Token has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.13 or 0.00780620 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002431 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00838425 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015596 BTC.
About Zoo Token
Zoo Token’s official Twitter account is @ZooTokenio.
Zoo Token Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Zoo Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zoo Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.