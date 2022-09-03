Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Down 9.8%

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) shares fell 9.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $143.54 and last traded at $143.65. 58,870 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,480,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ZS. Stephens began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.53.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $724,624.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 226,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,935,664.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,710 shares of company stock worth $3,380,302. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 122.4% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Zscaler by 362.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.