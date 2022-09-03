Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Down 9.8%

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) shares fell 9.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $143.54 and last traded at $143.65. 58,870 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,480,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.24.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on ZS. Stephens began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.53.
Zscaler Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.42.
Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 122.4% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Zscaler by 362.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.
Zscaler Company Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zscaler (ZS)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.