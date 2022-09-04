0x Achieves Market Cap of $252.16 Million (ZRX)

0x (ZRX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One 0x coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001497 BTC on popular exchanges. 0x has a total market capitalization of $252.16 million and $8.20 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 0x has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,881.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00036103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00132123 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022132 BTC.

About 0x

0x (CRYPTO:ZRX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 coins. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official website is 0x.org. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

0x Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

