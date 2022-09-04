11,299 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Purchased by NCM Capital Management LLC

NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,042 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,143,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,036,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,653 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,161,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,483,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,092 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,453,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,011,636,000 after purchasing an additional 342,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,873 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $40.61. 10,848,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,752,469. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $53.44.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

