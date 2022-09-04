2,082 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Purchased by Gitterman Wealth Management LLC

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in Prologis by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 1,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Renasant Bank increased its stake in Prologis by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.38.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD traded down $2.41 on Friday, hitting $121.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,297,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,511. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.20. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $90.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.