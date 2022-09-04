2,980 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Bought by Hudson Portfolio Management LLC

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHV. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 627.4% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ SHV opened at $109.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.15. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.95 and a 12 month high of $110.48.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
