3,217 Shares in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Acquired by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 385.8% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $93.21 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $86.57 and a one year high of $116.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.81.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

