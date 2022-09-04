41,654 Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Bought by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,557,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DTE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.36.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.14. 765,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,496. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.62. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $108.22 and a 12-month high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 90.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,574.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $747,753 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Articles

