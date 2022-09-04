47,050 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP) Acquired by NCM Capital Management LLC

NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September comprises about 1.0% of NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. NCM Capital Management LLC owned 1.02% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSEP. Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 489,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,988,000 after acquiring an additional 128,259 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 220,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 77,067 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 25,197 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 82,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 67,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSEP traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $30.62. 78,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,333. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $33.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.96.

