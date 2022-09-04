4ART Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $16,358.00 (4ART)

4ART Coin (4ART) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 4th. Over the last week, 4ART Coin has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar. 4ART Coin has a total market capitalization of $10.39 million and approximately $16,358.00 worth of 4ART Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4ART Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 4ART Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,767.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00036368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00132416 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022260 BTC.

4ART Coin Profile

4ART is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2020. 4ART Coin’s total supply is 3,508,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 765,594,340 coins. The official website for 4ART Coin is www.4art-technologies.com. 4ART Coin’s official Twitter account is @4ARTechnologies and its Facebook page is accessible here.

4ART Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4ARTapp is a toolbox to digitize all relevant tasks related to art handling and network all players with each other. All market participants benefit from greater transparency, security, process-efficiency, and a significant reduction in costs. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4ART Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4ART Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4ART Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 4ART Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4ART Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.