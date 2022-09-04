911 Shares in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Bought by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 23.3% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.83.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $185.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.08 and a beta of 1.55. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.74 and a 1 year high of $286.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.62.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $91.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

