990,495 Shares in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Acquired by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 990,495 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $46,177,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.56% of WSFS Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 16,792 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $48.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.12. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $56.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.82.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 23.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.07%.

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $185,728.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,724.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $153,609.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,352.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $185,728.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,724.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WSFS shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

