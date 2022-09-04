Adappter Token (ADP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.34 Million

Adappter Token (ADP) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last week, Adappter Token has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One Adappter Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. Adappter Token has a total market capitalization of $14.64 million and $3.34 million worth of Adappter Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Adappter Token

Adappter Token’s launch date was August 19th, 2019. Adappter Token’s total supply is 4,954,376,143 coins and its circulating supply is 1,011,336,537 coins. Adappter Token’s official website is adappter.io/eng.html.

Buying and Selling Adappter Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Adappter is designed to create ‘the Pleasant World’ connected by a Blockchain where users, partners, and everyone together improve value based on the spirit of fairness, sharing, and trust.Every moment the users enjoy in the Adappter ecosystem is converted into value and rewarded to all participants in the ecosystem. “

