Alien Worlds (TLM) Price Up 0.9% This Week

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 4th. Alien Worlds has a market capitalization of $65.53 million and approximately $10.84 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00031366 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00083071 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00040367 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000090 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Alien Worlds Coin Profile

TLM is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,617,135,616 coins and its circulating supply is 2,611,487,653 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds. The official website for Alien Worlds is alienworlds.io.

Buying and Selling Alien Worlds

According to CryptoCompare, “Alien Worlds is a game where users can earn Trilium (TLM) for mining and have a chance to mine an NFT game card each time they mine. This DeFi Metaverse is a blockchain-based game and free to play for anyone. After getting a WAX Cloud Wallet login, and logging in at play.alienworlds.io explorers will receive a tool to begin mining. With the simple mining activity, one receives Trilium (TLM), a blockchain token. Trilium can be used to stake to one or more of six planets and register as a candidate to become a planetary councilor and potentially rule the planet. NFT game cards are used in new and creative ways over time, including “shining” to upgrade the cards and battling in the Thunderdome.Telegram | Discord | Instagram | YouTubeWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alien Worlds directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alien Worlds should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alien Worlds using one of the exchanges listed above.

