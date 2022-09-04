Alpha Coin (ALPHA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $59.58 Million

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last week, Alpha Coin has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. Alpha Coin has a market cap of $59.58 million and approximately $11,352.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,841.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.23 or 0.00590824 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00266278 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00016931 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Alpha Coin Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 4,970,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alpha Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

