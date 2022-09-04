Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aluminum Co. of China from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Shares of ACH opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. Aluminum Co. of China has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $23.90.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Aluminum Co. of China’s payout ratio is currently 6.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 182,653 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 231.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 25,251 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.

