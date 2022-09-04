Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambarella from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $200.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.13.

Ambarella Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $62.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.97. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -87.31 and a beta of 1.46. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $227.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,778 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,042.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,184 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,778 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,042.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $55,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,335.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,297 shares of company stock worth $688,055 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 585.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

