AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Sold by Hudson Portfolio Management LLC

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,200,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,337,000 after acquiring an additional 19,623 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in AMC Networks by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 457,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 22,367 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in AMC Networks by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 205,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Anqa Management LLC raised its stake in AMC Networks by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Anqa Management LLC now owns 182,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in AMC Networks by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 108,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the period. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AMC Networks Trading Down 2.6 %
AMC Networks stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.03. AMC Networks Inc. has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $51.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.76.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of AMC Networks to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of AMC Networks to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.
About AMC Networks
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMC Networks (AMCX)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.