Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Ameren Trading Down 1.0 %

AEE stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.93. 876,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.22 and a 200-day moving average of $91.03. Ameren has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group cut Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameren from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.63.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ameren by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,808,000 after purchasing an additional 681,658 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,521,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 730.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 222,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,889,000 after purchasing an additional 195,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 6.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,597,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,575,000 after purchasing an additional 152,598 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

