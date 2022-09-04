AMLT Price Hits $0.0033 on Major Exchanges (AMLT)

AMLT (AMLT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. AMLT has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $34.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AMLT has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One AMLT coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AMLT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,881.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00036103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00132123 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022132 BTC.

AMLT Coin Profile

AMLT (CRYPTO:AMLT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 392,735,243 coins. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token. AMLT’s official website is amlt.coinfirm.io.

Buying and Selling AMLT

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AMLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.