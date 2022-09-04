Ampleforth (AMPL) One Day Volume Hits $773,008.00

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $46.25 million and $773,008.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00004762 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,889.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004489 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005139 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002573 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00132239 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00036021 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022124 BTC.
Ampleforth Coin Profile
AMPL is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 48,987,456 coins and its circulating supply is 48,868,361 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#.
Ampleforth Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.
