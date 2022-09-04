Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Market Cap Hits $73.59 Million

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. In the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $4.81 or 0.00024237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market capitalization of $73.59 million and $3.81 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002517 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00833989 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015565 BTC.
Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Profile
Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg.
Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Trading
