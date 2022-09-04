Analysts Set Centrica plc (LON:CNA) PT at GBX 115.75

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 115.75 ($1.40).

CNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Centrica from GBX 123 ($1.49) to GBX 121 ($1.46) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.09) to GBX 125 ($1.51) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 97 ($1.17) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Centrica alerts:

Insider Transactions at Centrica

In other news, insider Amber Rudd bought 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 81 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £1,906.74 ($2,303.94). In related news, insider Heidi Mottram acquired 10,000 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £8,400 ($10,149.83). Also, insider Amber Rudd acquired 2,354 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 81 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £1,906.74 ($2,303.94). In the last quarter, insiders bought 17,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,164.

Centrica Trading Up 2.4 %

Centrica Cuts Dividend

Shares of CNA stock opened at GBX 78.38 ($0.95) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.63 billion and a PE ratio of 783.80. Centrica has a 1-year low of GBX 0.76 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 93.88 ($1.13). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 83.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 80.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

Centrica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.