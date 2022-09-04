Analysts Set Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Price Target at $36.00

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENR. Barclays reduced their price objective on Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Energizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Energizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $28.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.38. Energizer has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $41.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Energizer had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 51.08%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $91,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,348.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $91,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,348.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $160,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,449.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 5.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the first quarter worth about $467,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

