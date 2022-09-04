Analysts Set Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Target Price at $124.25

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Fiserv Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $101.44 on Friday. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $117.42. The firm has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.59.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 239,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,852,000 after buying an additional 40,819 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 14,401 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 215,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,317,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

