Analysts Set PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Target Price at $163.40

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.40.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PKI. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at PerkinElmer

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,263. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKI. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 417.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 546.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $134.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.12. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $203.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.24%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Stories

