Analysts Set Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) PT at $14.00

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPWH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 225,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 28,414 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,163,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $826,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $8.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $384.74 million, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.88.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $351.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.27 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

