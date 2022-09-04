Analysts Set The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target at $69.60

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.60.
Several research firms recently issued reports on PLCE. Citigroup cut Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Children’s Place from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.
Insider Activity
In other Children’s Place news, Director John E. Bachman bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,007. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Children’s Place
Children’s Place Stock Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ PLCE opened at $42.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.97. Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $36.97 and a 1 year high of $113.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.02 and its 200 day moving average is $48.51.
Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $380.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.42 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Children’s Place will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.
About Children’s Place
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.
