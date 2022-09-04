Analysts Set Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) PT at $39.20

Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $194,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Valvoline Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VVV. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $26.69 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.69.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Valvoline had a return on equity of 202.75% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.83%.

About Valvoline

(Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.