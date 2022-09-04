ANIVERSE Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $58.78 Million (ANV)

ANIVERSE (ANV) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 4th. One ANIVERSE coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC on major exchanges. ANIVERSE has a total market capitalization of $58.78 million and $16.84 million worth of ANIVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ANIVERSE has traded down 29.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ANIVERSE alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00031388 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00083251 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00041067 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ANIVERSE Profile

ANV is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. ANIVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,132,088 coins. ANIVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ANIVERSE17. ANIVERSE’s official website is aniverse.io.

ANIVERSE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ANIVERSE project is an 'Online Theme Park' platform that combines actual businesses based on animation IP with blockchain technology. ANIVERSE allows anyone to access animation IP sources through its platform to create and sell IP products, contents.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANIVERSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANIVERSE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANIVERSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ANIVERSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANIVERSE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.