Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in AON were worth $10,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of AON by 71.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in AON by 495.2% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE AON traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $278.34. The stock had a trading volume of 534,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,799. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.34 and a 200 day moving average of $289.58. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 0.90.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

