ApeCoin Price Hits $4.78 on Top Exchanges (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One ApeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $4.78 or 0.00024147 BTC on popular exchanges. ApeCoin has a market cap of $1.47 billion and approximately $87.36 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.84 or 0.00791903 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00835841 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015555 BTC.

ApeCoin Coin Profile

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,875,000 coins. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.dev.

ApeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

