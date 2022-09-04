ApeCoin Price Hits $4.78 on Top Exchanges (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One ApeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $4.78 or 0.00024147 BTC on popular exchanges. ApeCoin has a market cap of $1.47 billion and approximately $87.36 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.84 or 0.00791903 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002451 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00835841 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015555 BTC.
ApeCoin Coin Profile
ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,875,000 coins. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.dev.
ApeCoin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for ApeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.