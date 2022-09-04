APG Asset Management N.V. Grows Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,192 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.96% of FirstService worth $55,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in FirstService by 60,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 1,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 372.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $120.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. FirstService Co. has a twelve month low of $112.64 and a twelve month high of $202.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.92.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. FirstService had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $930.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.84 million. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on FirstService from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

