APG Asset Management N.V. Has $46.33 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1,321.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 120,350 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.25% of Ulta Beauty worth $46,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.70.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $423.08 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $438.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $394.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.70. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.