APG Asset Management N.V. Has $58.69 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 469,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $58,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 13,395.0% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,669,000 after purchasing an additional 342,680 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Clorox by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

Clorox Stock Down 2.1 %

Clorox Increases Dividend

CLX opened at $142.85 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $186.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.88%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

