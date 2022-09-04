APG Asset Management N.V. Has $60.64 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 453,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,926 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.17% of Nucor worth $60,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $624,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 203,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,221,000 after buying an additional 151,593 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 230,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,309,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

Nucor Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE NUE opened at $130.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.76. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,175 shares of company stock worth $6,616,198 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.