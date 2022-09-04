APG Asset Management N.V. Has $62.75 Million Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,769,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,645 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.31% of FOX worth $62,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the first quarter worth $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of FOX by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 495,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,533,000 after acquiring an additional 71,614 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of FOX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,088,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,060,000 after acquiring an additional 777,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FOXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.90.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $31.33 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.39.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). FOX had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.70%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

