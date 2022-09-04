APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $49,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Ameren by 447.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 330,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,427,000 after purchasing an additional 270,225 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ameren by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 12,698 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $92.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.35. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $99.20.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

AEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameren from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.63.

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

