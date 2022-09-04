APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 610,412 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,652,153 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 610,412 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $67,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,828,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,850,754,000 after acquiring an additional 455,952 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 636,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,843,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 1.2 %

CFG opened at $36.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.36.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

