APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 111.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320,357 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.44% of Henry Schein worth $47,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 46.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSIC opened at $71.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.75. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.25 and a 1 year high of $92.68.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HSIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.89.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

