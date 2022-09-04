APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 1,900 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 503,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.25% of Entergy worth $52,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,499,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,159,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,746 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Entergy by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,699,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,156,000 after purchasing an additional 711,770 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Entergy by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,036,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,051,000 after purchasing an additional 436,637 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Entergy by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,860,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,530,000 after purchasing an additional 365,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $116.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.66 and its 200 day moving average is $114.73. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $126.82.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Entergy to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a $177.00 price target on Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Baader Bank set a $188.00 price target on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $123.00 price target on Entergy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.07.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.