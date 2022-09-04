APIX (APIX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5,106.00

APIX (APIX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. APIX has a total market capitalization of $638,790.83 and $5,106.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIX coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, APIX has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

APIX Profile

APIX (APIX) is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 130,089,490 coins. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform.

APIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

